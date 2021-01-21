YouTube
    Farmer-Cops talks today to discuss tractor rally on Republic Day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The farmers are expected to meet the Delhi police today over their proposed tractor rally for Republic Day.

    On Wednesday, officers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had met with the farmer unions to discuss the route and arrangements of the proposed tally. The cops had suggested an alternate route, but the cops rejected it.

    Farmer-Cops talks today to discuss tractor rally on Republic Day

    Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last 56 days on the borders of the national capital.

    Leaders of all 40 farm unions, which are taking part in the protest, will meet three cabinet ministers for the 10th round of talks this afternoon in an effort to end the impasse.

    It is for cops to decide says SC while refusing to pass orders on tractor rally on R-Day

    "A group of farm union leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal and others will meet top officials of Delhi Police to discuss the route and other arrangements for their protest march on Republic Day against the three farm laws," Jamuri Kisan Union leader, Kalwant Singh Sandhu, told PTI.

    The Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) SS Yadav will coordinate the meeting from Delhi Police, according to sources.

    Police officials from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also be present at the meeting, sources said.

    Farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws have said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the "peaceful march", instead of stopping it.

    After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out.

    Farmers' Protest: Farmers have constitutional right to take out tractor rally, says Union leaders

    Protesting unions, which plan to hold the rally on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on January 26, have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the parade and and said more farmers will be heading to the national capital in batches later this week.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 8:58 [IST]
    X