Farm sector bills will boost agricultural production: JP Nadda

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 16: BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that three bills related to agriculture introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in Parliament, will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce.

Highlighting that farmers are at the core of the government's policies, the BJP President, addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, said all three farm sector bills are far-sighted and will boost agriculture production.

Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill

When asked about the minimum support price (MSP), the BJP leader asserted that it would continue to stay.

ON Monday, the government introduced The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha to hold discussion over Health minister's comment regarding COVID-19

"These bills will help farmers get betters price for their produce through a transparent system," Nadda said.

Taking on the Congress, Nadda said the party's Opposition to the bills was nothing but politics. "The BJP is doing what the opposition party had promised in its manifesto," Nadda added.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 via a voice vote.

On the issue of the Akali Dal, an ally of the BJP, opposing the bill, Nadda said, "We have spoken to Akali Dal and have addressed its concerns."

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal had voted against the bill.