Centre will repeal all three farm laws, PM Modi announces in his address to the nation

What were the 3 farm laws that will be repealed?

Farm Laws will be repealed: Read top quotes from PM Modi's address

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Here are the top Quotes:

Today, I apologise if some farmers did not understand what we wanted to do through the farm laws. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. We will withdraw all these three bill in the upcoming Parliament session

Today, on Gurupurab, I request all farmers to return to their homes and farms... I shall never stop from doing good work. What I did was for the country, what I will do will be for my country. Trust me, I will work more so that your dreams can come true.

I have seen the struggles of farmers very closely, and that is why Krishi Vikas Yojana was given so much importance. Around 80% farmers in India have less than two hectares of land. This piece of land is the source of livelihood for them.

We are doing our best to help and support farmers. The three farm laws were brought in specially to support small farmers. So that they get more options and better price for their produce. Every farmer in the country and kisan organisations welcomed the farm laws. I thank all of them today.

Our intent was pure. But we could not convince some farmers. We tried our best to explain these laws to the farmers. We spoke, we discussed and we tried to convince them. The government was ready to rework these laws. A lot has happened in two years...

We are working on changing the crop pattern. We have made a committee, comprising the Centre, agri experts and farmers to work towards benefitting the farming community.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:11 [IST]