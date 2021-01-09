Farm laws: Sonia Gandhi calls for party meeting to discuss farmers’ protest

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 09: Amid clash between farmer respresentatives and the Centre over agriculture laws even after several rounds of talks, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will on Saturday called a virtual meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest.

Gandhi will meet party general secretaries and in-charges to chalk out a strategy to back farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws at several border points of Delhi for over a month now, according to party sources.

India-China agree on holding next round of commanders meeting

It can be seen that that the Congress party has been attacking the Centre over the agitation and extended support to the protesting farmers. Gandhi recently said that the Modi government is oblivious to farmers' distress.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Congress leader had said that for the first time since independence such an "arrogant" government has come to power that cannot see the sufferings of 'annadatas', and demanded that the new farm laws be immediately withdrawn unconditionally.

Hospital fire: Rahul Gandhi urges Maharashtra govt to provide all assistance to affected families

"So far, more than 50 farmers have lost their lives with some even taking the step of committing suicide due to the government's neglect. But neither the heartless Modi government relented nor the Prime Minister or any other minister uttered a word of consolation till today. I pay my respects to all the deceased farmer brothers and pray to the Lord to give their families the strength to bear this sorrow," she added.

Gandhi had also said that it seems that ensuring profits for a handful of industrialists has become the main agenda of this government.

The Congress is now planning to go aggressive against the Central government over the farmers' agitation and hit the ground to reach out to the people across the country, ANI reported citing sources.