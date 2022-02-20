Families of Indian Embassy officials in Ukraine asked to move back to country

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 20: India has asked families of Indian Embassy officials in Ukraine to return if their stay in the east European nation "is not deemed essential".

    Ukraine

    In a second advisory today, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said Indian citizens should look for any available commercial or charter flight to get out of the country amid tensions over a possible invasion by Russia.

    Earlier in the day, India asked its citizens to leave crisis-hit Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainty with respect to the situation in the region.

    "All Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all the Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for an orderly and timely departure," the Indian embassy issued a statement.

    "Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," it added.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.

    Russia has positioned around 1,00,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 21:06 [IST]
    X