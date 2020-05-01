  • search
    False: Service matter of J&K government employees not to be heard in Chandigarh

    New Delhi, May 01: A news portal has claimed that all service matters of the Central Government and Union Territory employees of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will now be heard and disposed off by a Central Administrative Bench in Chandigarh.

    However this is not correct. The service matters will continue to be heard and disposed off in J&K itself.

    It is clarified that neither the petitioner nor the lawyer need to go to Chandigarh for filling a petition or appearing before the tribunal related to service matters of employees. The term Chandigarh circuit is being misinterpreted to mean that the petitioner/lawyer would have to go to Chandigarh, which is not so.

    All service matters of Central Government and UT employees of J&K and Ladakh will be heard and disposed off in CAT bench in J&K itself.

    It is reiterated that earlier also, the CAT bench used to hold its sittings in Jammu & Kashmir to dispose off service matters related to Central Government employees of J&K.

    The only difference now is that it will also be disposing off matters related to UT employees and therefore will have more frequent sittings in UT of J&K.

    The registration of cases can also be done locally either online or in the secretariat office of CAT to be set up locally after the UT Government provides appropriate facility. Disposal of cases through CAT in UT of J&K will ensure fare and objective delivery of justice.

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
