Modi the person through which Balakot information went to Arnab: Rahul Gandhi

No information on leak of WhatsApp chat on Article 370 scrapping: Govt tells Lok Sabha

TRP case: Bombay HC asks police to give 3-day notice to Arnab Goswami in case of arrest

Fake TRP case: Arnab Goswami named in chargesheet by Mumbai Police

India

pti-PTI

Mumbai, June 22: The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court here on Tuesday.

The chargesheet was submitted before a magistrate's court by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) probing the case.

"Among others, Goswami and ARG Outlier have been named as accused in the chargesheet," lawyer of Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, said. The alleged fake TRP scam came to light in October last year when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group (HRG), alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP. The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.