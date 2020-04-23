  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: MHA has not ordered arrest of firm owner if employee tests positive for coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: After the government allowed some relaxations in the industrial sector, a message claiming that the firm owner will be arrested if an employee tests positive has gone viral.

    The message claims that this is the SOP to be followed. One question states, ' sir please advise if any persons infected during the working hours, who will be responsible.'

    Fake: MHA has not ordered arrest of firm owner if employee tests positive for coronavirus

    To this the answer is,' 100 per cent factory owner. FIR will be lodged. Factory will be sealed and all related people will be quarantined for 14-28 days."

    Fake News Buster

    The advisory says that it is an FAQ with respect to opening of factory on or after April 20. However the MHA while issuing the guidelines after the extension of the lockdown was announced has clearly not said this.

    Penalties under the Disaster Management Act 2005 are applicable only f the offence occurs with consent, cognisance or negligence of the employer. The MHA had also said that strict guidelines should be followed in workplaces and offices and factories. Social distancing and sanitisation of employees is a must, the order also says.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus fake news buster ministry of home affairs

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X