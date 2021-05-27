Fake: Govt is not recording WhatsApp calls and has not introduced additional tick system for messages

New Delhi, May 27: With the new IT Rules coming into effect several questions have been raised on whether social media platforms will be banned and WhatsApp will be blocked.

Amidst this, a bizarre message is in circulation about the new rules notified for WhatsApp. It says the government will record all WhatsApp calls and your devices will connect to the ministry system. Further it also says that if your WhatsApp message has three ticks, then the government has taken note of the message and if there two blue and one red tick, the government is checking your information. Finally in case of three red ticks, the government has started proceedings.

This is a totally fake and bizarre message and the government has not notified any of these in the rules. While WhatsApp has gone to court stating that the new privacy rules affect user privacy, the government has said that it would seek information from the chat forum about the first originator of the message in case there is a threat the sovereignty of the country.

In the case of the social media platforms, the government asked to appoint a compliance officer in India, set up a grievance mechanism and take down content within 36 hours of a legal order. It clearly does not say that calls would be recorded and neither has it mentioned about introducing the extra tick system.

Currently when two ticks appear against your message is an indicator that your message has been seen or read. Do not believe in such forwards as they are clearly fake. Refer to the IT Rules 2021 for the correct information.

