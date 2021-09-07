Fake claims of normalcy exposed: Mehbooba Mufti says under house arrest

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Sep 07: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she has been "put under house arrest" again in contrast to the fake claims of normalcy in the state by the Government of India.

"GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," Mehbooba Mufti posted on twitter.

Mehbooba indulging in 'politics of hatred' after losing ground in J&K: BJP

Mufti's tweet comes hours after the administration said normalcy has been returned to Jammu and Kashmir after mobile service (voice call) and broadband services on all platforms that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Most of the restrictions are eased including the Internet and situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu but under close watch."

"DGP J&K Dilbag Singh compliments Police CAPF and Army deployments for the highly professional handling of the ground situation over the last 5 days. Special restraint showed by police and security forces and very responsible conduct of the local people especially youth is highly appreciated," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 12:54 [IST]