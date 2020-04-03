Fake: CBSE is not resuming class 10, 12 exams from April 22

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: A press release stating that the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams would resume from April 22 2020 has been doing the rounds.

The release also notes that the evaluation of the answer sheets would resume from April 25 onwards. However this is a fake press release and students are advised not to believe in it. No such announcement has been made by the CBSE.

The CBSE has said, as a precautionary measure and in compliance of the instructions received from Secretary, Department of Higher Education/ School Education and Literacy, Government of India, dated 18th March, 2020, CBSE had postponed all the board examinations that were to be held between 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020. It was informed in the Board's press release dated 18.3.20 that "date sheets for the rescheduled board examinations shall be communicated by the board through its website and press release after re-assessment of the situation."

The Board is committed to the academic welfare of its students; therefore, the Board is constantly assessing the situation, and is keen to mitigate the anxiety of the students, parents, and schools. In view of the prevailing extraordinary circumstances of the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and the countrywide lockdown, and in view of the queries raised by our stakeholders regarding the academic future of students, the Board advises/informs all schools affiliated to the Board as follows as a one-time measure:

1. For classes 1 to 8: All students studying in classes 1 to 8 maybe promoted to the next class/grade. This advisory is being issued in consultation with NCERT.

2. For classes 9 and 11: It has come to our notice that though several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic session, there are several schools that have not been able to do so. This includes among others, Kendriaya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools, schools located in India and abroad, etc. All such schools are advised to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades on the basis of all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. For any child who is unable to clear this internal process, (in any number of subjects), the school may utilise this period for providing remedial interventions, and school may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based test/s, online or offline. The promotion of such children may be decided on the basis of such tests.

3.Schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams: With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations. However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations.

4.Subjects for Board exams: It is informed that the Board was not able to conduct exams on 8 examination days due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Further, due to the law and order situation in North East Delhi District the board was not able to conduct exams on 4 examination days, while a very small number of students from and around this District were not able to appear in exams on 6 examination days.

Considering the extraordinary circumstances, the Board has been forced to review its policy in this regard. Under ordinary circumstances, the Board would not have hesitated to conduct all examinations that could not be held after 18th March, 2020 or are postponed for other reasons. But in the present situation, the Board has decided as follows:

The Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board.

Therefore, as and when the Board is in a position to hold examinations, it shall hold examinations only for the following 29 subjects: