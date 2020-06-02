  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: CBSE has not recommended online exam through this app

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: There is a claim that the CBSE has directed schools to conduct online exams by purchasing an application developed by V H Softwares.

    It is also further claimed that the CBSE has appointed Dr. Sahil Gehlot as the OSD for this purpose.

    Fake: CBSE has not recommended online exam through this app

    The message says, ' the board is aware of the pitiable conditions in the state of Maharashtra and conducting online examination is a cumbersome task for schools. The board has successfully tested an online examination system called ePariksha. This software prevents cheating and is able to detect audio visual movements of students.

    Fake: NSA Doval has written no such letter on the Indo-China standoff

      WHO says Sars-Cov-2 is still a killer virus, rejects 'losing potency' claim | Oneindia News

      This is a fake message. The CBSE has not recommended any online examination by the software developed by V H Softwares/VS studies, it has been clarified. Please do not believe this message and debunk it.

      More CBSE News

      Read more about:

      cbse fake news buster

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue