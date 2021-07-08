Fadnavis rubbishes talk about Munde sisters being unhappy over non-inclusion in Modi cabinet

India

pti-PTI

Mumbai, July 08: Dismissing reports that non-inclusion of BJP's two-time MP Pritam Munde into the Union Cabinet has left her and her elder sister Pankaja Munde angry, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said attempts to malign them and spreading rumours should stop. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday carried out a major revamp of his cabinet.

While 12 ministers resigned from the cabinet, a total of 43 new ministers were sworn-in. Four leaders from Maharashtra were inducted into the cabinet. There was a speculation that Pritam Munde would get a cabinet berth. However, she failed to find any place in it.

When asked about reports that Pankaja Munde was angry with the party leadership for not inducting her sister Pritam into the Union cabinet, Fadnavis shot back saying, "Who told you they are angry? Don''t spread rumours and malign them." He was speaking to reporters in Nashik.

The daughter of BJP leader late Gopinath Munde, Pritam Munde, is BJP's Lok Sabha member from Beed constituency. Her elder sister Pankaja, who was a minister during the Fadnavis-led state government, had lost the 2019 Assembly polls from Parali seat, her home turf.

Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, also dismissed speculation that induction of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane into the Union cabinet has ended any possibility of a patch up between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. "No decision is taken based on political speculations. Rane has been inducted because of his capabilities," Fadnavis said.

Recently, while replying to a query over speculation about the estranged saffron allies coming together, Fadnavis had said that the Sena and the BJP are not enemies and any decision on patch up will be taken as per prevailing situations. Replying to a query on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against senior leader Eknath Khadse after he quit the BJP to join the NCP, Fadnavis said, "Law will take its own course. BJP does not believe in vindictive politics."