    Fact+Fiction= Faction: Jairam Ramesh on 'The Kashmir Files' controversy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    'The Kashmir Files' describes the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Amid the massive row over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's remarks against the movie 'The Kashmir Files', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took to Twitter to write, "Fact+Fiction= Faction".

    The Congress leaders reaction comes in response to Supriya Shrinate's post, in which she took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in reference to Lapid's remarks.

    Jairam Ramesh
    Jairam Ramesh

    "PM Modi, his govt, BJP, the RW ecosystem feverishly promoted 'The Kashmir Files'. A movie rejected by International Film Festival of India. Jury Head Nadav Lapid called it 'propaganda, vulgar movie - inappropriate for the film festival'. Hate gets called out, eventually," she tweeted along with a video clip of the filmmaker calling 'The Kashmir Files' a "vulgar" and "propaganda" film at the closing ceremony of IFFI (International Film Festival of India).

    Nadav Lapid, who headed the jury of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), described Hindi film 'The Kashmir Files' as "propaganda" and "vulgar" and he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival.

    "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," he said. "I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.

    'The Kashmir Files' is a film about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s at the hands of the Pakistan sponsored Islamic radicals. The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and it features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Ghosh, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar.

    Israeli Ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, Naor Golin while calling out the Left Wing Jewish filmmaker Nadav Lapid said that he should be ashamed of himself.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 23:39 [IST]
    X