Fact check: Viral video of man being accidentally shot is not from Pakistan

    New Delhi, Apr 28: A video of a man taking a bullet during celebratory firing is going viral on the social media.

    The man can be seen getting down from a car, while another man is firing in the air. The bullet accidentally hits the man, leading to his death.

    On the social media it is claimed that a muslim leader recovered from covid 19 returned to his home in Pakistan ..the cries of joy rose ..weapons were fired ..the patient died with an accidental bullet."

    While it is correct that the man had died due to an accidental fire, the video however is not from Pakistan. The victim was Sari Salem Wardat and the incident took place at Amrawah in Jordan. Sari was not a COVID-19 patient. He was released from prison two weeks earlier as part of a government order to avoid crowding in jails to combat the spread of the virus.

    His relatives were celebrating his return, when he was accidentally killed.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
