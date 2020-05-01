Fact check: Message stating Joyalukkas founder died due to coronavirus is fake

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: A WhatsApp message claiming that the owner of the Joyalukkas group has died in the UAE due to COVID-19 is false.

The viral message said that Joy Arakkal, 52-years-old, owner of Joyalukkas dies in the Middle East due to coronavirus. News reports said that Arakkal died on April 23, 2020, in Dubai. He passed away due to a heart attack and not due to coronavirus.

Joyallukkas has said, " in light of the falsified news about Joyalukkas, that has been doing the rounds, Joyallukkas would like to confirm that he is safe and healthy. The confusing messages, now viral on the social media, reports the death of Dubai based businessman, Joy Arakkal, who does not have any association with Joyallukas group. Joyalllukkas mourns the demise and extends heartfelt condolences to the family in this trying time."