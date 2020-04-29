Fact check: Is that Kim Jong Un lying dead in a coffin?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: With absolutely no clarity on North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, rumours have sparked off about his whereabouts and health.

There is a viral image that claims to show Kim Jong lying in a coffin. The image is a doctored one. The funeral is that of his father, Kim Jong II, who died in 2011 from a heart attack.

The viral image shows the man covered in a red blanket with his head resting on a pillow.

Fake News Buster

The image is being attributed to the Japanese Network JNN and Hong Kong Satellite TV. It may be recalled that a similar doctored image of the leader in the coffin was first shared on Twitter in October 2017.

North Korea has been claiming that he is fine and even released a letter said to be written by him on the construction of a holiday resort. It has also been claimed that he sent a message to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There has been a frenzy of speculation about Kim in the absence of any image that has been released by North Korea. The viral image however matches a picture from his father's funeral after his death in 2011.