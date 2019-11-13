Fact check: Did PM Modi congratulate CJI over Ayodhya verdict

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 13: In a historic judgement, Supreme Court of India cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in the long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case.

Soon after the verdict, a fake letter started doing the rounds claiming that the Prime Minister congratulated CJI Ranjan Gogoi for the Ayodhya Verdict and acknowledged the role of judges in making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and this news was widely reported in Bangladesh.

"Hindus will always be grateful to you and your team for your compendable and memorable decision (sic)," the viral letter said. The word 'commendable' has been written as 'compendable'.

PM India Narendra Modi writes a congratulatory letter to the Chief Justice & his bench for upholding & contributing the Hindu Rashtra.

One of its kind !! pic.twitter.com/2eYNIXofYk — Teymur Syed (@TeymurSyed) November 12, 2019

The fact is that the prime minister's reaction on the verdict was a tweet in the morning and an address to the nation later in the evening.

Indian High Commission in Dhaka has also warned people about a fake letter being circulated in some news media in Bangladesh.

Indian High Commission in Dhaka cautions people about a fake letter being circulated in some news media in #Bangladesh.



The fake letter claims that PM Narendra Modi has written a letter to Chief Justice of India congratulating him on #AyodhyaVerdict. pic.twitter.com/nJQrhT9kfo — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 13, 2019

"It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media," the High Commission said.

"This letter is completely fake and malicious. It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony," it said.

"It was "most egregious" and "wrong" on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain," the letter added.

India also condemned those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake news, saying it was an attempt to undermine friendship between people of India and Bangladesh.

"We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh," Kumar tweeted.

In contrast, PM Modi in his address to the nation had congratulated the bench for patiently hearing all the sides during the hearings of this case with utmost patience and it is a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all.

Modi said it is a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all.

He said every section of the society welcomed the apex court's verdict which shows that social harmony has always been an important part of India's culture and tradition.