Faceless terror in J&K: The message is to drive people from other states out

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: The spate of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir continued with two non-local labourers from Bihar being killed by terrorists on Sunday. The incident on Sunday took the toll to 11 over the past 15 days.

While there has been a massive crackdown by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, these incidents have caused a great deal of panic. These incidents have also led to an exodus of Kashmiri Pandit families who have been living in transit camps. Reports also say that several who had returned to the Valley after getting jobs under the special scheme for Kashmiri migrants have also left.

Battle at Poonch: Are Pak army soldiers fighting along side the terrorists

The terrorists have given a clear indicator that they want to drive people from other states outside Kashmir, an official told OneIndia. These attacks are very systematic and terrorists are taking advantage of the fact that no one can provide man to man security.

It is clear that they want to create panic and want every non-local out of Jammu and Kashmir. While several operations have been launched to weed out these faceless terrorists who wield pistols, it may still take time before this horror wave comes to an end. Firstly the groups have be identified and profiled. Their modules need to be busted and the source of funding tracked, said another official.

It began with the killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar and Majid Ahmad Gojri. They were accused of being informers of the security forces. Then came the killing of Makhan Lal Bindroo a prominent Kashmir Pandit. This was followed by the killings of Virender Paswan, a resident of Bihar. The terrorists then killed Mohammad Shafi Lone the president of the taxi stand in Bandippre.

The terrorists then killed Supinder Singh, the principal of a government school in Srinagar. On the same day the teacher of the same school, Deepak Chand was killed. Sagir Ahmad a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh and Arbind Kumar Shah, a resident of Bihar were killed. Raja Reshi Dev, a labourer from Bihar and Jogindar Reshi Dev were also killed by terrorists.

The security forces are working overtime to stop the spread of these killings. Multiple counter terror operations have been launched so far and the police have killed 13 terrorists since the assassination of civilians began in the Valley The police said that the 13 terrorists were killed in 9 encounters. The police said on Saturday that following the killing of civilians, 3 out of the 5 terrorists of Srinagar city were killed in less than 24 hours.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:06 [IST]