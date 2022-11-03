Facebook India head Ajit Mohan quits

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 03: Social media giant Meta on Thursday announced its India head Ajit Mohan has resigned from the company.

    "Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company.

    Facebook India head Ajit Mohan

    "Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people," Meta, Global Business Group Vice President, Nicola Mendelsohn said in a statement.

    Mohan had joined Meta, which was earlier known as Facebook, in January 2019 from Hotstar.

    "We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit's leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future," Mendelsohn said.

    Ajit Mohan is an Indian technology executive who serves as vice president and managing director of Meta India (formerly Facebook India). Previously, he was the founding chief executive officer of Star India's streaming media platform Hotstar.

    Mohan was a consultant for the firms Arthur D. Little and McKinsey and Company earlier in his career, and he is a member of the Internet and Mobile Association of India and the Museum of Art and Photography, among other organizations.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 21:47 [IST]
