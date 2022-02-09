FabiSpray: India's first nasal spray for treating adult COVID patients launched: Check price, other details

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Feb 09: Mumbai based innovation-driven global pharma company Glenmark has launched Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) in India, in partnership with SaNOtize, for treatment of adult patients suffering from Covid-19.

"Phase 3 trial in India met the key endpoints and demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was safe and well-tolerated in COVID-19 patients. Glenmark to market NONS under the brand name FabiSpray," reads the official statement.

"FabiSpray is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS when sprayed over nasal mucosa acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs," the statement reads.

What is FabiSpray?

Formulated to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus while it prevails in the upper tracts, FabiSpray has proven to contain anti-microbial properties with a direct effect on the virus, leading to its destruction.

FabiSpray's price

While the market price of Glenmark's COVID-19 nasal spray is unknown so far, Glenmark Pharmaceutical's share price rose 2% on the morning of February 9, right after the product was launched for Indian patients. The entity was quoting at Rs 494.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the shared projected an up Rs 9.90 or 2.04% at the BSE.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12:48 [IST]