Eyewitness Nidhi of Delhi's hit-and-drag case was arrested in 2020 drug smuggling case

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 07: Nidhi, an eyewitness and who was riding pillion with Anjali Singh, who was killed after being dragged by a car on New Year night, was reportedly arrested in a drug smuggling case in 2020.

She was reportedly arrested in Agra in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (1985) case according to an FIR registered in December 2020, the police said. She is currently out on bail, ANI reported.

In December 2020, Nidhi was arrested at the Agra railway station for carrying ganja (drugs) by train from Telangana. She was subsequently placed under arrest along with two boys named Sameer and Ravi, the report added.

Nidhi came under the limelight following the death of Delhi girl Anajali Singh. The 20-year-who died after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for 10-12 kms in the national capital on New Year's night.

Delhi cops arrest sixth accused in Kanjhawala case

Although Nidhi was with the victim at the time of incident, she did not file complaint about the incident. "She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and ran away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone. It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted that she shouldn't drive. I told her 'I am conscious, let me drive'. She didn't trust me and trusted herself instead," Nidhi claimed on Tuesday.

However, Anjali Singh's mother Rekha Devi has alleged that her daughter never drunk alcohol in her life. "I never seen or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. She is lying. My daughter never consumed alcohol. She never came home drunk. Nidhi is lying."

On the other hand, the cops have nabbed seven accused in connection with the case. The other six accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Ashutosh, Mithun and Manoj Mittal were arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.

With inputs from agencies

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 16:11 [IST]