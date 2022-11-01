YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Eye on trade ties, Taiwan minister to visit India this week with 70-Member business delegation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 01: A Taiwan deputy minister will visit India later this week for a meeting on economic issues with his Indian counterparts. Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-Chyi, who will lead the 70-member delegation of businessmen and investors, will take part in the annual India-Taiwan minister-level meeting which hasn't taken place for two years because of the Covid-9 pandemic.

    Eye on trade ties, Taiwan minister to visit India this week with 70-Member business delegation

    The visit by Chern-Chyi Chen to India is at a time when India is wooing some of the Taiwan's biggest chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to set up manufacturing facilities in the country as part of the government's plans to take the lead in hi-tech manufacturing.

    India-Taiwan should finalise free trade agreement says envoyIndia-Taiwan should finalise free trade agreement says envoy

    India is also trying to become a part of the 'Chip 4' alliance that is taking shape among Taiwan, the US, South Korea and Japan.

    Chen will also address the 6th edition of the India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI) on November 3. One of the focus areas of the summit will be to encourage Taiwanese investments in India.

    It should be noted that Taiwan has also been pushing for a free trade agreement with India to remove barriers to trade and investment and to create resilient supply chains though the two sides haven't made much headway despite a few rounds of talks since last year, according toreports.

    Comments

    More TAIWAN News  

    Read more about:

    taiwan

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 16:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X