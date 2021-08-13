Extortion case: Lookout notice issued against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 13: A look out circular issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case.

The notice was issued in the extortion case registered at the Thane Nagar Police Station against Singh, a former Mumbai Police Commissioner, and 27 others on July 30 on a complaint of businessman Ketan Tanna.

The extortion FIR names several other senior police officers. These include the then Deputy Commissioner of Police Dipak Deoraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nivrurti Kadam, the then Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma and Inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, officials told PTI.

In his complaint, Tanna has alleged that when Singh was the Thane Police Commissioner between January 2018 and February 2019, the accused extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him by summoning him to the AEC office and threatening to frame him up in serious criminal cases.

During investigation, the probe team felt the necessity to issue a lookout notice against Singh, following which a proposal in this regard was sent to authorities concerned, he said.

Accordingly, the notice has been issued against top cop, he said.

The notice allows immigration officials at airports to prevent a person wanted by the police or other law enforcement agencies to travel abroad.

A second case of extortion has been registered against Singh and DCP Parag Manere at the Kopri Police Station in Thane city.

In this case too, a proposal about issuing lookout notices against Singh and Manere has been sent by the police, the official said.

Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police chief in March this year in the aftermath of the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai.

The IPS officer subsequently accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

with PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 9:39 [IST]