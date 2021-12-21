Extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari in Mumbai on private firm director's complaint

Mumbai, Dec 21: The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against gangster Suresh Pujari on charges of extortion following a complaint by a private company's director, and the crime branch has launched a probe into the case, an official said on Tuesday.

Pujari, wanted in several extortion cases in the Mumbai region and adjoining Karnataka, was recently deported to India from the Philippines after being on the run for over 15 years. Recently, the director of a company which is into the business of recovery of loans approached the Mumbai Police with a complaint against Pujari, the official said. The complainant alleged that Pujari called him in March this year demanding Rs 1 crore and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money, he said.

Based on the complaint, the Vakola police have registered an FIR against Pujari. The case has been transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch for investigation, the official said.

After Pujari's deportation, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) last week took his custody in Delhi and brought him to Mumbai in connection with cases registered against him in neighbouring Thane city.

The gangster is currently in the ATS custody in connection with an extortion case. He was wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli near Mumbai. He was a close relative of gangster Ravi Pujari, but separated from him in 2007 and then fled abroad. He had earlier worked with underworld don Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari and later formed his own gang, officials earlier said.

