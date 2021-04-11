Fighting COVID-19: How long does natural immunity against the virus last

Exports of Remdesivir prohibited till Covid situation improves in India

New Delhi, Apr 11

New Delhi, Apr 11: Amid reports of vaccine shortage, the central government on Sunday prohibited the export of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation improves in the country.

"All domestic manufactures of Remdesivir advised to display on their website, details of their stockists, distributors to facilitate access to the drug. Drugs inspectors and other officers directed to verify stocks and also take measures to curb hoarding and black marketing," the government said in a statement.

"There is a potential of a further increase in demand for Remdesivir injection in the coming days. Department of Pharmaceuticals has been in contact with domestic manufacturers to ramp up the production of Remdesivir," it added.