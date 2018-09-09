  • search

Explosives case: Maharashtra ATS arrests two more men in in Jalgaon district

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, Sep 8: The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra police on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the seizure of explosives and an alleged conspiracy to carry out blasts in the state, an official said. This takes the number of arrested persons in the case to seven.

    Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raids the house of a Sanatan Sanstha member Vaibhav Raut at Nalasopara, in Palghar on Friday, August 10, 2018. The ATS, reportedly, seized huge quantity of explosives from his residence. (PTI Photo)
    Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raids the house of a Sanatan Sanstha member Vaibhav Raut at Nalasopara, in Palghar on Friday, August 10, 2018. The ATS, reportedly, seized huge quantity of explosives from his residence. (PTI Photo)

    Following the interrogation of those held earlier, ATS detained Vasudev Suryawanshi (29) and Vijay alias Bhaiyya Lodhi (32) from Sakri in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra on Friday, an ATS official said. They were arrested after questioning.

    Also Read: Kamala Mills fire: HC asks probe panel to submit report on Sep 10

    The ATS suspects that the duo provided vehicles to other accused to conduct reconnaissance of various places. Some incriminating documents including maps were also seized from their possession and the duo would be produced before a court on Sunday, the ATS official said.

    Also Read: Now, Sanatan Sanstha demands that word secular be removed from Constitution

    Last month, the ATS arrested Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar, Sudhanwa Gondhalekar, Shrikant Pangarkar and Avinash Pawar following seizure of explosive materials and arms from various places in the state. Some of the accused were allegedly linked to radical Hindu groups, ATS had said.

    Among other things, they were planning to target a western music festival in Pune, it had said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    maharshtra maharashtra mumbai

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue