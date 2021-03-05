Explained: Will Rahul Gandhi win over south Indian votes by sea-diving, dancing and eating biryani?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Mar 05: With the State assembly elections around the corner, the relationship between politicians and public is seen as a seasonal affair. The acquaintance remains largely virtual through mass media until it's election time.

The clad in crisp white Khadi, they descend among the masses to lecture, debate, and hard-sell, even while maintaining safe distance. This image is as old as the Indian democracy.

For the past few days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to change that image about him and his party. His attempts to connect with people of various walks of life have largely been successful from an image-building point of view. However, the debate from the Opposition claims it as political stunts.

Around Pongal, he came down to Madurai to watch Jallikattu. He sat down in a pandhi and shared a meal with a bunch of youngsters during that visit. During the bull-taming event, when a contestant tried to jump up the dais to save himself from the charging bovine, security personnel were alarmed. Rahul Gandhi seen preparing a dish in a video of a YouTube cooking channel, in Karur.

They demanded that he step down, but Rahul intervened and let him cling on. The gesture soon became viral on social media. Subsequently came the village cooking video, in which he participated. The clip has garnered 18 million views on YouTube, while becoming the talk of the surrounding villages for a long time. He also accepted a push-up challenge from a Kanniyakumari school student, and danced with them later.

Reacting to these political stunts, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi is doing what he is good at doing. He is playing as he is a playful person. He is a man who suits for the occasion of playhood and enjoyment. We strongly believe that he (Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician. He is not in Tamil Nadu or Kerala to assure people that he will be able to give good governance. He really cannot provide good governance because he cannot win by himself."

"We don't consider his stunts as political tactics. We see his stunts as juvinile and he can only be playful with his time. He basically has nothing serious to offer," the BJP chief spokesperson said.

"BJP considers his (Rahul Gandhi) attempts as insult to the seriousness of politics and young people. If he thinks by doing push ups and dancing can get first-time voters' support, then it is wrong. Young people needs. They need employment and growth. But, Rahul Gandhi cannot offer these to the people," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 will take part in a single phase in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, which will witness a contest between the Congress-DMK combine and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AIADMK together.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021 voting will take place following strictly Covid-19 protocols. The number of polling booths has been increased to 92,000. The previous election for the Tamil Nadu assembly was held on May 16, 2016. Voters will cast votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.