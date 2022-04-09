Explained: Why lemon price is increasing in India?

From November, FSSAI's new food safety compliance platform to become operational across India

New Delhi, Apr 09: Summer is here and Lemon is one quintessential summer food that you need to keep yourself hydrated. But, thanks to a pinching fuel price and natural gas prices hike, the price of lemons has skyrocketed leaving a sour taste in mouth.

Lemon used for culinary and non-culinary purposes throughout the world, primarily for its juice, which has both culinary and cleaning uses.

At present, a single lemon in Pune's wholesale market is priced at Rs 5, and by the time it reaches the retail market, it is priced between Rs 10-12 per piece.

In Gujarat, a single lemon is being sold at Rs 18. It is selling for around Rs 300 per kg in wholesale market. Retail prices have soared further to Rs 400 per kg in Jodhpur.

In Delhi, a single lemon costs Rs 10, that means it is selling at Rs 300 to Rs 350 in the wholesale market.

In most part of the country vegetable prices have shot up due to increase in transportational cost resulting from fuel price hike, leaving customers in lurch.

Rates of lemon are also soaring due to unfavourable weather that has led to lower production in several states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

."The prices have gone really high. Earlier, we used to purchase a whole lemon sack for Rs 700 which now costs Rs 3,500. We are selling a single lemon for Rs 10 and nobody is ready to buy it. Nobody is ready to accept that the prices have gone up and are leaving without the purchase of the lemons," Venkatesh roadside vendor told ANI.

"I have bought the whole bag for Rs 3,000 and selling a dozen for Rs 120 but nobody is ready to buy. The green lemons can be sold even after two days but the yellow ones need to be sold right away as they rot. Nobody is buying lemon at such a higher price," said Lakshmi another vendor.

The rise in trasportation cost amid fuel price hike, high demand and less production has made the staple 'nimbu-pani' a luxury drink for common people in the scorching heat.