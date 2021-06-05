Explained: Why did Twitter remove verified blue tick on personal account of Venkaiah Naidu

Will Facebook, Twitter, Instagram be banned in India? Check new IT Rules, Regulations and Penalties 2021

New Delhi, June 05: Twitter on Saturday removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

They said Twitter was in the process of restoring the verification badge. The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.

The officials said Twitter was contacted after they noticed this morning that the blue tick was removed. Before 10.30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, they said.

Twitter said the account has been inactive since July 2020. It said the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

The account was inactive since July 2020. As per our verification policy, Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status if the account becomes inactive. The badge has now been restored, a spokesperson for Twitter said.

The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.

It aims to encourage and maintain trust between users on the platform by confirming the identity of an account with Twitter in order to be verified.

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 13:05 [IST]