Explained: Why Biplab Deb, BJP's first CM in Tripura quit year before polls

Agartala, May 14: Biplab Deb, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first Chief Minister in Tripura resigned on Saturday amid rumours of infighting. Deb's resignation comes months ahead of the 60-seat Tripura Assembly polls scheduled next year.

After the resignation, Biplab Dev listed the strengthening of BJP's party organisation ahead of the 2023 Tripura assembly polls as a reason behind his decision.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me - whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb told reporters.

The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister," he added.

"The party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," said the outgoing chief minister.

Why did Biplab Deb resign ahead of polls?

Though, the BJP made the transformation of power from Deb to Dr Manik Saha look smooth, resports are rife that the central leadership was not happy with the ongoing CM Deb's performance.

Reportedly, the BJP ally in Tripura, the Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT), had also complained about Deb's working style to the central government. The bickering in IPFT over re-constitution of the state committee had also created rift within the party.

Biplab Deb became the BJP's first Chief Minister in Tripura when the party registered landslide victory in 2018, dislodging the CPI(M) government which had ruled the state for over two decades.

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 20:53 [IST]