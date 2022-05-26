Can Yasin Malik go in appeal: Yes, but not against his conviction

Explained: What is the controversy around Wimbledon 2022?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 26: Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, has run into controversy after the ATP, WTA and ITF stripped of its ranking points. The decision was taken after banning Russian and Belarus players from participating in the prestigious event.

What ATP, WTA and ITF say about Ranking Points?

In view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, home to the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, banned the Russian players from the event this year. "Given the position taken by the UK Government to limit Russia's global influence, which removed automatic entry by ranking, and the widespread response of Government, industry, sport and creative institutions, we remain of the view that we have made the only viable decision for Wimbledon as a globally renowned sporting event and British institution, and we stand by the decision we have made," it said in a statement.

It accused Russia could use the success of its players to benefit the propaganda machine of its regime through its closely controlled state media as the country has a history of using sporting success to support a triumphant narrative to the Russian people.

"We therefore wish to state our deep disappointment at the decisions taken by the ATP, WTA and ITF in removing ranking points for The Championships. We believe these decisions to be disproportionate in the context of the exceptional and extreme circumstances of this situation and the position we found ourselves in, and damaging to all players who compete on Tour," it added.

Nonetheless, it is considering its options, and reserving its position at this stage. "We are also in discussion with our Grand Slam colleagues," the statement concluded.

How it Affects Players?

The ATP rankings are the merit-based method used by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for determining the qualification for entry as well as the seeding of players in all singles and doubles tournaments. Ranking points are awarded according to the stage of tournament reached, and the prestige of the tournament, with the four Grand Slam tournaments awarding the most points.

For instance, World No 1 Novak Djokovic earned 2,000 points by winning won Wimbledon in 2021.

So, doing away with the ranking points will prove costly for players, who had hoped to improve their rankings in Wimbledon. Many feel that there would not be motivation for players to play in a tournament without points. "I'm leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances. I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up," four-time major winner Naomi Osaka told AFP.

Osaka feels that would become like an exhibition tournament without ranking points.

"No ranking points in Wimbledon and ranking points will drop from 2021. No chance to defend them. Are you serious ATP Tour? From No. 60, I will drop to 130. Thank you," Hungary's Marton Fucsovics wrote on Instagram.

However, it is not the first instance where players have been banned from participating in the tournament. Germany and Japan players were prevented from competing in the immediate aftermath of World War II.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 22:36 [IST]