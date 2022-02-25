Explained: What is Payroll Reporting in India

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 25: The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has released the press note on Employment Outlook of the country covering the period September, 2017 to December, 2021 based on the administrative records available with selected government agencies to assess the progress in certain dimensions.

    Since April, 2018 this Ministry has been bringing out the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers who have subscribed under three major schemes, namely the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS), the note said.

    Read the full report here:

    Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:38 [IST]
    X