Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease? Can humans get infected with it?

India

Jaipur, Aug 05: The lumpy skin disease among animals has spread at an alarming speed in Rajasthan where more than 4,000 animals, mainly cows, have died due to it and over 90,000 have been infected.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the central government to provide financial and necessary assistance to save cows in the state from lumpy skin disease. "The state government is taking all possible measures to control the disease. The chief minister has appealed to the Centre to provide financial assistance to control the spread of the infection," according to an official statement.Gehlot has also appealed to gaushala operators, public representatives and voluntary organisations to cooperate with the state government to control and prevent the disease.

Last month, the outbreak had spread in 14 out of 33 districts of Gujarat. By 25 July, more than 37,000 cases and 1000 deaths in cattle were reported.

What is Lumpy skin disease?

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) is an infectious disease in cattle caused by a virus of the family Poxviridae, also known as Neethling virus. It is genetically related to the goatpox and sheeppox virus family.

The disease is characterized by fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules (measuring 2-5 centimetres (1-2 in) in diameter) on the skin and mucous membranes (including those of the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts).

Infected cattle also may develop edematous swelling in their limbs and exhibit lameness.

Lumpy skin disease can lead to significant economic losses since affected animals tend to have permanent damage to their skin, lowering the commercial value of their hide. Additionally, the disease often results in chronic debility, reduced milk production, poor growth, infertility, abortion, and sometimes death.

The disease has been reporeted in several Indian states like Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, etc.

Lumpy Skin Disease: Signs and Symptoms

Onset of fever occurs almost one week after infection by the virus. This initial fever may exceed 41 °C (106 °F) and persist for one week. At this time, all of the superficial lymph nodes become enlarged. The nodules, in which the disease is characterized by, appear seven to nineteen days after virus inoculation. Coinciding with the appearance of the nodules, discharge from the eyes and nose becomes mucopurulent.

Susceptbile hosts

Lumpy skin disease is host-specific, causing natural infection in cattle and Asian water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis). Lumpy skin disease does not affect humans.

How the disease spreads

The transmission of LSD is not completely understood. The main two routes of transmission are mechanical transmission by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks and biting flies and the movement of infected animals. The disease can also be spread by fomites through such things as contaminated equipment and in some cases directly from animal to animal.

The disease has shown its ability to establish and spread in a wide range of environmental and productions systems around the world.

The Lumpy Skin Disease spreads through bloodsucking insects, certain species of flies and through contaminated food and water.

Can humans get infected with Lumpy Skin Disease

LSDV is highly host-specific and causes disease only in cattle (Bos indicus and B. taurus) and water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis). It does not cause disease in humans. Also, there is no risk from consuming beef or dairy products.

A study in Ethiopia showed evidence of differential breed susceptibility to LSD, with Holstein Friesian or crossbred cattle exhibiting higher morbidity and mortality due to LSD when compared with local zebu cattle. LSDV is not zoonotic, so humans cannot get affected by the disease.

Vaccination

There is no vaccination available for the disease which is being treated based on symptoms. Eradication of LSD is difficult and early detection is essential for successful control and eradication.

Measures to taken on farm in case of suspicion

If possible, separate the suspected case(s) from the rest of the herd.

If possible, separate the rest of the animals from neighbouring herd(s) by feeding them on the farm and avoiding communal grazing

Disinfect your hands, footwear, and outfit using any common disinfectant and when at home/farm wash the clothes at +60 °C.

Disinfect equipment and materials used in the affected holding.

Contact your veterinarian for support.

Prevention

A careful surveillance of the disease onset and spread is to be taken up at the farm level.

Purchase of new animals that are either incubating the disease or are viraemic without exhibiting any symptoms presents a major risk of introducing the disease into a naïve herd. Introduction of new animals into herds should therefore be limited. Stock should be bought only from trusted sources. New animals should be examined and declared free of clinical signs prior to movement and on arrival, and should be kept separated/quarantined from the herd for at least 28 days

In affected villages, cattle herds should be kept separate from other herds by avoiding communal grazing.

Cattle should be treated regularly with insect repellents to minimize the risk of vector transmission of the disease. This measure cannot fully prevent transmission but may reduce the risk.

Limiting vector breeding sites such as standing water sources, slurry and manure, and improving drainage in holdings are sustainable, affordable and environmentally friendly ways of reducing the number of vectors on and around cattle.

How long does lumpy skin disease take to heal?

Complete recovery may take several months and may be prolonged when secondary bacterial infections occur. Treatment is directed at preventing or controlling secondary infection. It may take up to 6 months for animals severely affected by LSD virus to recover fully.

Story first published: Friday, August 5, 2022, 12:03 [IST]