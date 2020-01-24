  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: What happened to the Kashmir Pandits 30 years ago

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 24: The Kashmiri Pandits took to the social media recently to mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus from the Valley. They posted videos of themselves by reciting the Hum Aayenge Apne Watan dialogue from an upcoming movie, Shikara.

    As Kashmiri Pandits completed 30 years in exile this weekend they said, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown unimaginable resilience, and today we resolve to return home. Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge," theatre personality Chandan Sadhu tweeted.

    Explained: What happened to the Kashmir Pandits 30 years ago

    Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had said that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley.

    On the night of January 19 1990, there were several slogans being chanted threatening the Kashmir Pandits. Slogans were raised at Mosques and the loudspeakers blared. The speeches were in praise of Pakistan and against Hinduism.

    Explained: What the Centre's push for timely execution of death row convicts means

    In the wake of the threats and destruction of property, several Kashmir Pandit families started leave the Valley. More than 70,000 fled between 1990 and 1992. This went on until 2000.

    It was also alleged that the then Governor, Jagmohan had encouraged the Pandits to leave Valley, thus giving the entire issue a communal colour. The Pandits believe that the Kashmir Muslims whom they lived with peacefully drove them out with a vengeance owing to Islamism.

    More KASHMIRI PANDITS News

    Read more about:

    kashmiri pandits social media jammu and kashmir explainer

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X