Explained: Amidst the loudspeaker row, what are the permissible noise levels

New Delhi, Apr 16: There is an ongoing debate on noise pollution with many raising issues relating to loudspeakers playing at religious places or at events.

Now what do the rules on loudspeakers have to say. The Central Pollution Control Board says that loudspeakers cannot be used in public places unless permission is taken from the local authorities. Data would however show that permission is taken in less than 10 per cent of the cases. This would mean that in 90 per cent of the cases, loudspeakers are used without permission.

The rules also say that loudspeakers cannot be used between 10 pm and 6 am. The rules say that if someone is playing anything on a loudspeaker and it bothers you, the police can be intimated about the same. The same would apply to loud music being played by your neighbours during the prohibited hours.

The pollution board also said that the noise levels should not be more than 75 decibels during the daytime in an industrial area. During the nighttime, it should not exceed 70 decibels in an industrial area.

For residential areas, the permissible noise levels during the day is 55 decibels. In the night it cannot exceed 45 decibels. If an area is declared as a silent zone, then the noise cannot exceed 55 decibels during the day.

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:10 [IST]