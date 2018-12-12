Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Exit polls vs actual polls: See who got it right in Rajasthan

    Jaipur, Dec 12: In the five election results today, the Congress set to take control of the politically crucial Hindi heartland state of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

    Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje
    In Rajasthan the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73. The Congress now faces the question of who will become the chief minister. Despite speculation of a tussle over who will take the top post, the party's two top leaders in the state - Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot - displayed complete harmony and togetherness in their victory celebrations.

    But how much do the results differ from what the pollsters had predicted just after voting got over. Let's take a look:

    The Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73. While no polling agency was able to successfully gauge the party's seat-count, ABP-CSDS was the only one that came the closest. It gave the congress a total of 101 seats. Followed by BJP with 83 seats and 15 seats will be grabbed by others.

    The Times Now CNX poll had given more conservative estimate and predicted 105 seats for Congress, handing 85 seats to the BJP and two seats to other parties and independents. The News X Neta poll also gave a majority result for Congress, predicting 112 seats for the party, which - in light of leads coming in - seems to be the most accurate prediction of results in Rajasthan. The News X poll gave BJP 80 seats and predicted seven seats for other parties.

    The C Voter poll on Republic TV had also predicted a Congress win in the state. It had handed Congress 137 seats and predicted 60 for the BJP. The only poll to give BJP an edge in the state was the 'Jan Ki Baat' poll on Republic TV. The poll had predicted a photo finish in Rajasthan, handing BJP 83 to 103 seats, Congress 81 to 101 seats and 15 seats for others and independents.

    While the exit poll numbers had accurately predicted a majority finish for Congress, several of them overestimated the final count for BJP.

