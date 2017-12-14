Exit polls: BJP beats anti-incumbency in Gujarat, but cashes on it in Himachal

If the prediction by exit polls are to be believed then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to continue its ruling spree in Gujarat while in Himachal Pradesh the saffron party is likely to wrest power from the Congress.

The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 22-years, is likely to retain the government for the sixth consecutive time. In Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress is in power, the BJP is set to snatch the reins from CM Virbhadra Singh.

ABP-CSDS predicted outright win for BJP in Gujarat with 117 seats, while the Congress is likely to get 64 seats. Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats and the magic number to form a government is 92 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to dump the 'anti-incumbency factor' and win a clear majority in Gujarat, according to Times Now-VMR exit poll. The exit poll predicts that the BJP would win 113 out of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly while the Congress is likely to win 66 seats.

According to C-voter exit poll in Gujarat, the BJP is projected to get 47.4% of the votes versus the Congress' 43.3%. India Today Axis poll has predicted a vote share of 47% for the BJP in Gujarat while it says that Congress may get 42% votes.

SAHARA SAMAY-CNX survey shows that the BJP may get anywhere between 110-120 seats, while the Congress is likely to bag around 65-75 seats.

As per the prediction of Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, BJP may win 108 seats in Gujarat while the Congress could bag 74 seats.

As far as Himachal Pradesh is concerned, the magic number to form the government is 35. Today's Chanakya exit poll for Himachal Pradesh predicts 55 seats for BJP and 13 for Congress.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected 47 to 55 seats for BJP, 13 to 20 setas for Congress and 0-2 seats for others in Himachal Pradesh. Overall, the opinion poll projected big win for BJP.

In Himachal Pradesh, News24 exit poll projected win for BJP with 55 seats, while the prediction for Congress is of 13 seats.

It is interesting to note that, psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav, who had yesterday tweeted that the Congress would win in Gujarat, on Thursday said that exit polls seem to indicate that the BJP has clear edge in Gujarat.

OneIndia News