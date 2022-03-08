Poll of polls (Goa): Only 3 out of 8 surveys indicate BJP to emerge as single largest party

Exit polls 2022: All the predictions in one glance

New Delhi, Mar 08: Polling for all the five state assemblies ended on Monday. The votes would be counted on March 10, Thursday.

All exit polls showed similar trends and predicted that the BJP would win in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The polls also predicted an impressive victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Let us take a look at what all the exit polls had to say about the prospects of each party in the five states.

Exit polls 2022 at a glance

