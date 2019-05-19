  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Exit polls 2019: Satta bazaar predicts BJP to get 244-247 seats; 80 for Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: The satta bazaar is betting on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the government for the second time in a row, with Narendra Modi continuing as the prime minister.

    Exit polls 2019: Satta bazaar predicts BJP to get 244-247 seats; 80 for Congress

    The most credible and famous satta or betting market of Phalodi in Rajasthan, on Sunday, said that the BJP on its own would get somewhere between 244 and 247 seats, less than the halfway mark and thus getting in a position to give Narendra Modi his second consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India. While Congress wuill get 80 seats.

    Exit polls 2019: Saffron wave to rout Cong-JD (S) alliance in Karnataka

    After the poll dates were announced, the illegal betting market came out with the number of seats that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win on May 23. The market is sticking to those numbers, with some minor changes.

    The satta market, which accepts bets on cricket matches, elections, etc, is expecting 244-247 seats for the BJP.

    Another consistent predictions with almost all major Satta Bazaars is that the Congress tally would be better than 2014 when it won just 44 seats. Another common prediction is that the BJP would less seats in Uttar Pradesh than in 2014. The satta markets of Hapur, Delhi, Phalodi (Rajasthan), Indore, Kolkata, Agra, Bhavnagar, Mumbai and Nagpur are reportedly betting on the NDA emerging as the largest alliance.

    lok-sabha-home

    More EXIT POLLS News

    Read more about:

    exit polls lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 19:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue