Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP is all set to wrest power in Punjab, predicts India Today-Axis

    New Delhi, March 7: Exit polls, claiming to reveal the mood of the voters, will be out after the polling ends in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

    Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Can BJP retain 4 states?

    Multiple news channels will broadcast the exit polls. They will predict the fate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and other regional parties of UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES here

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:52 PM, 7 Mar
    Uttarakhand
    According to exit polls by Jan Ki Baat, ruling BJP may get between 32-41, Congress to get between 27-35, AAP to get between 0-1 and others to get between 0-4.
    6:51 PM, 7 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh
    On the other hand, P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 17 seats, Congress 4 (+-2) and others 2 seats (+-2).
    6:50 PM, 7 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh
    The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that BJP is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly.
    6:48 PM, 7 Mar
    Punjab
    What has EC said for 2022 Exit Polls
    The Election Commission of India has prohibited the sharing of exit polls between February 10 and March 7, as well as print and electronic media organisations from conducting or publishing predictions for election results during that time.
    6:42 PM, 7 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh
    Metrize predicts BJP will win 262-277 seats, while SP is projected to come second with 119-134 seats in UP: TV reports
    6:39 PM, 7 Mar
    Punjab
    According to India Today-Axis, AAP is all set to wrest power in Punjab
    6:38 PM, 7 Mar
    Uttarakhand
    CVoter seat share projection for Uttarakhand
    BJP: 26-32 | Cong: 32-38 (Total seat: 70)
    6:38 PM, 7 Mar
    Times Now-Veto predicts that BJP will scrape past majority mark in Uttarakhand
    6:38 PM, 7 Mar
    Uttarakhand
    Times Now-Veto seat share projection for Uttarakhand
    BJP: 37 | Cong: 31 | AAP: 1 | Others: 1 (Total seats: 70)
    6:33 PM, 7 Mar
    Punjab
    None of the major pollsters got its right as most of them predicted a hung assembly, with AAP emerging as a strong contender to form the government in Punjab. AAP managed to bag 20 seats in 117-member Assembly.
    6:32 PM, 7 Mar
    How the pollsters fared in 2017 UP assembly election
    While most of the pollsters predicted a BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, very few came close to the brute majority with which the saffron party came to power.
    6:10 PM, 7 Mar
    How an exit poll is different from an opinion poll?
    An opinion poll is conducted to ascertain the public opinion before voting, while an exit poll happens right after polling. Opinion poll asks the voters, whom they have planned to vote but an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted.
    6:09 PM, 7 Mar
    How exit polls are conducted?
    An exit poll is a post-voting survey conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote. The sole aim of an exit poll is to predict the result of any election based on the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organisations. Sampling is the basic step to predict exit polls.
    6:08 PM, 7 Mar
    As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951, the Election Commission puts a ban on exit polls from the period between the commencements of the poll until half an hour after the closing of the final phase of the poll.
    6:08 PM, 7 Mar
    What are exit polls?
    Exit poll is a post-voting poll, that are conducted just after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote. Such polls aim at predicting the actual result on the basis of the information collected from voters. Also, the exit polls are conducted by a number of organisations. The basic step to predict exit polls is sampling.
    6:02 PM, 7 Mar
    Voting for the Assembly Elections 2022 came to an end for five Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa on Monday.
    6:01 PM, 7 Mar
    All eyes would be on exit polls as the voting for seventh and final phase polling in Uttar Pradesh all set to conclude today.
    5:39 PM, 7 Mar
    54.18% voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh polls.
    5:26 PM, 7 Mar
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel & Congress leader Mohan Prakash, AICC Incharge of Uttrakhand Devender Yadav to arrive in Dehradun on Wednesday: Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh Senior leaders will be coordinating with Congress candidates for counting preparations.
    4:59 PM, 7 Mar
    The Election Commission of India's data shows that the highest voter turnout was witnessed in Chandauli with 38.45%, followed by 38.05% in Mirzapur and 37.08% in Mau district.
    4:36 PM, 7 Mar
    Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Jaipur on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios ahead of assembly election results on March 10. Gandhi, accompanied by the party leader Rajeev Shukla.
    4:32 PM, 7 Mar
    The polling for the final phase of UP elections is underway.
    4:25 PM, 7 Mar
    The exit poll results for UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will be revealed on March 7 after 6 pm.
    4:20 PM, 7 Mar
    Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Jaipur to discuss post-poll scenario with Gehlot
    Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios ahead of assembly election results on March 10. Gandhi, accompanied by the party leader Rajeev Shukla, reached the Jaipur airport where she was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Party sources said she will hold discussions with the chief minister about post-poll scenario in the five states. From the airport, Gandhi left for the hotel with Gehlot and others.
    3:56 PM, 7 Mar
    46.40% voters turnout recorded till 3 pm in the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022.
    3:03 PM, 7 Mar
    While Azamgarh witnessed 34.60 per cent voting, Bhadohi saw 35.60 per cent, Chandauli 38.45 per cent, Ghazipur 34.15 per cent, Jaunpur 35.80 per cent, Mau 37.08 per cent, Mirzapur 38.05 per cent, Sonbhadra 35.68 per cent and Varanasi 33.55 per cent, it said.
    2:45 PM, 7 Mar
    The voting percentage till 1 pm was 35.51 per cent, according to the ECI's Voter Turnout app.
    2:45 PM, 7 Mar
    Over 35 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first six hours of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday.
    2:45 PM, 7 Mar
    Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said Everyone has done good work, we're having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day & ensure smooth counting. We are confident that we are forming the govt again
    2:44 PM, 7 Mar
    35.55 percent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the seventh and last phase of UP polls today
    X