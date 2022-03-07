Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP is all set to wrest power in Punjab, predicts India Today-Axis
New Delhi, March 7: Exit polls, claiming to reveal the mood of the voters, will be out after the polling ends in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Multiple news channels will broadcast the exit polls. They will predict the fate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and other regional parties of UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.
6:52 PM, 7 Mar
Uttarakhand
According to exit polls by Jan Ki Baat, ruling BJP may get between 32-41, Congress to get between 27-35, AAP to get between 0-1 and others to get between 0-4.
6:51 PM, 7 Mar
Uttar Pradesh
On the other hand, P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 17 seats, Congress 4 (+-2) and others 2 seats (+-2).
6:50 PM, 7 Mar
Uttar Pradesh
The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that BJP is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly.
6:48 PM, 7 Mar
Punjab
What has EC said for 2022 Exit Polls
The Election Commission of India has prohibited the sharing of exit polls between February 10 and March 7, as well as print and electronic media organisations from conducting or publishing predictions for election results during that time.
6:42 PM, 7 Mar
Uttar Pradesh
Metrize predicts BJP will win 262-277 seats, while SP is projected to come second with 119-134 seats in UP: TV reports
6:39 PM, 7 Mar
Punjab
According to India Today-Axis, AAP is all set to wrest power in Punjab
6:38 PM, 7 Mar
Uttarakhand
CVoter seat share projection for Uttarakhand
BJP: 26-32 | Cong: 32-38 (Total seat: 70)
6:38 PM, 7 Mar
Times Now-Veto predicts that BJP will scrape past majority mark in Uttarakhand
6:38 PM, 7 Mar
Uttarakhand
Times Now-Veto seat share projection for Uttarakhand
None of the major pollsters got its right as most of them predicted a hung assembly, with AAP emerging as a strong contender to form the government in Punjab. AAP managed to bag 20 seats in 117-member Assembly.
6:32 PM, 7 Mar
How the pollsters fared in 2017 UP assembly election
While most of the pollsters predicted a BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, very few came close to the brute majority with which the saffron party came to power.
6:10 PM, 7 Mar
How an exit poll is different from an opinion poll?
An opinion poll is conducted to ascertain the public opinion before voting, while an exit poll happens right after polling. Opinion poll asks the voters, whom they have planned to vote but an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted.
6:09 PM, 7 Mar
How exit polls are conducted?
An exit poll is a post-voting survey conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote. The sole aim of an exit poll is to predict the result of any election based on the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organisations. Sampling is the basic step to predict exit polls.
6:08 PM, 7 Mar
As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951, the Election Commission puts a ban on exit polls from the period between the commencements of the poll until half an hour after the closing of the final phase of the poll.
6:08 PM, 7 Mar
What are exit polls?
Exit poll is a post-voting poll, that are conducted just after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote. Such polls aim at predicting the actual result on the basis of the information collected from voters. Also, the exit polls are conducted by a number of organisations. The basic step to predict exit polls is sampling.
6:02 PM, 7 Mar
Voting for the Assembly Elections 2022 came to an end for five Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa on Monday.
6:01 PM, 7 Mar
All eyes would be on exit polls as the voting for seventh and final phase polling in Uttar Pradesh all set to conclude today.
5:39 PM, 7 Mar
54.18% voters turnout recorded till 5 pm in the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh polls.
5:26 PM, 7 Mar
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel & Congress leader Mohan Prakash, AICC Incharge of Uttrakhand Devender Yadav to arrive in Dehradun on Wednesday: Congress leader Gaurav Vallabh
Senior leaders will be coordinating with Congress candidates for counting preparations.
4:59 PM, 7 Mar
The Election Commission of India's data shows that the highest voter turnout was witnessed in Chandauli with 38.45%, followed by 38.05% in Mirzapur and 37.08% in Mau district.
4:36 PM, 7 Mar
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Jaipur on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios ahead of assembly election results on March 10. Gandhi, accompanied by the party leader Rajeev Shukla.
4:32 PM, 7 Mar
The polling for the final phase of UP elections is underway.
4:25 PM, 7 Mar
The exit poll results for UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will be revealed on March 7 after 6 pm.
4:20 PM, 7 Mar
Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Jaipur to discuss post-poll scenario with Gehlot
Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Monday to discuss post-poll scenarios ahead of assembly election results on March 10.
Gandhi, accompanied by the party leader Rajeev Shukla, reached the Jaipur airport where she was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra. Party sources said she will hold discussions with the chief minister about post-poll scenario in the five states. From the airport, Gandhi left for the hotel with Gehlot and others.
3:56 PM, 7 Mar
46.40% voters turnout recorded till 3 pm in the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022.
3:03 PM, 7 Mar
While Azamgarh witnessed 34.60 per cent voting, Bhadohi saw 35.60 per cent, Chandauli 38.45 per cent, Ghazipur 34.15 per cent, Jaunpur 35.80 per cent, Mau 37.08 per cent, Mirzapur 38.05 per cent, Sonbhadra 35.68 per cent and Varanasi 33.55 per cent, it said.
2:45 PM, 7 Mar
The voting percentage till 1 pm was 35.51 per cent, according to the ECI's Voter Turnout app.
2:45 PM, 7 Mar
Over 35 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first six hours of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday.
2:45 PM, 7 Mar
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said Everyone has done good work, we're having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day & ensure smooth counting. We are confident that we are forming the govt again
2:44 PM, 7 Mar
35.55 percent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the seventh and last phase of UP polls today
12:03 AM, 7 Mar
As the high-octane Uttar Pradesh polls enter the last leg, all eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns.
12:03 AM, 7 Mar
A strong poll battle is on the cards in neighbouring Mirzapur and Jaunpur too where the BJP had won hands down last time. Besides Varanasi, the last round of polling would also cover Azamgarh and Vindhyachal regions.
12:04 AM, 7 Mar
The 54 seats going to polls on March 7 are in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.
12:04 AM, 7 Mar
The voting for the UP Election 2022 Phase 7 will be held between 7am and 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Around 2.06 crores voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Mock polling begins for the final phase of UttarPradesh Elections.
7:00 AM, 7 Mar
Voting for the 7th & final phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 begins; 613 candidates across 54 assembly seats in 9 districts are in fray.
7:01 AM, 7 Mar
Counting of votes on 10th March.
7:11 AM, 7 Mar
The polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM. However, at Chakia assembly constituency in Chandauli district along with Robertsganj and Duddhi assembly seats in Sonbhadra district, the voting will be conducted till 4 PM.
7:20 AM, 7 Mar
Assembly elections have already concluded in Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh along with these four states will take place on 10th of March.
7:33 AM, 7 Mar
Fifty-four constituencies spread over 9 districts are going to polls in this phase.
7:38 AM, 7 Mar
#UttarPradeshElections2022 | UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal contesting from Varanasi North Assembly constituency says we will win all seats in Varanasi.
Voting underway at National Inter College in South Varanasi area
9:12 AM, 7 Mar
UP polls: BJP's allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party and Akhilesh Yadav's new friends Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and others, are key players in the final phase.
9:13 AM, 7 Mar
The stakes are higher as PM Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, where he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor last December, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Azamgarh will be voting in the last phase. Both Modi and Akhilesh led a charged-up campaign for their parties that culminated in roadshows in the heart of Varanasi.
9:22 AM, 7 Mar
नव शुभारंभ के लिए आज सातवें और अंतिम चरण में अपना वोट अवश्य डालें, साथ ही अन्य मतदाताओं को भी अपने-अपने मताधिकार के सदुपयोग के लिए प्रेरित करें!
'Higher the vote, the stronger the democracy': Akhilesh on Twitter
9:28 AM, 7 Mar
Polling in Cantonment area of Varanasi to start 35 minutes late due to technical glitch.
9:33 AM, 7 Mar
Voting underway in UP for seventh phase
9:49 AM, 7 Mar
8.58% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in last phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022.
10:03 AM, 7 Mar
“I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state,” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.
10:17 AM, 7 Mar
Congress' Ajay Rai casts his vote, said, "Not many people can be seen, unlike before, when long queues were seen outside polling booth. They haven't made proper arrangements, people are forced to stand in sun. People don't seem to be excited, we'll get majority.
10:35 AM, 7 Mar
UP seventh phase polling underway
10:49 AM, 7 Mar
Varanasi witnessing low voter turnout compared to rural areas.
10:58 AM, 7 Mar
I have cast my vote in Mirzapur. I am assured that all 5 seats in the constituency will be won our NDA candidates, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel said after casting her vote
11:12 AM, 7 Mar
The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is being used along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every Polling Station.
11:37 AM, 7 Mar
In view of the prevailing Corona pandemic, Election Commission has laid focus on COVID-safe elections with maximum participation.
11:49 AM, 7 Mar
#WATCH | Azamgarh: An elderly person reaches polling booth by pulling a cart, with his wife who has a fracture & a handicapped woman on it. "I've back problem & my wife also not well, hence, used this cart. We've no expectations. Can Rs 500, 1000 (given by state)cure us?" he said pic.twitter.com/tn0RcvwMrC
An elderly person reaches a polling booth in Azamgarh by pulling a cart with his wife who has a fracture on her left arm and a handicapped woman on it. "I've back problems and my wife is also unwell. Hence, I used this cart. We've no expectations. Can Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 (given by the state) cure us," he asked.