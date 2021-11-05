ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams: CISCE postpones 10th, 12th board exams, new schedule to be announced soon

Exam guidelines for CISCE 2022 ICSE, ISC Exam

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the ISCE and ISC exams has released the guidelines for the Semester 1 exams. More details are available on the official website.

The Semester 1 ISCE and ISC exams will begin on November 29 and 22 respectively. The CISCE has released a list of seven guidelines for the ISCE ISC Semester 1 exams. Take a look at the same below.

Exam guidelines for CISCE 2022 ICSE, ISC Exam:

Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet

On the top - sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided

Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only

Students will be allowed to use simple electronic calculators

ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th students will be required to appear for both the semester exams on the same subjects

Admit cards for the Semester 1 exams can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools

If an examination paper for which the candidate has not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 10:50 [IST]