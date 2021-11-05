Exam guidelines for CISCE 2022 ICSE, ISC Exam:

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 05: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the ISCE and ISC exams has released the guidelines for the Semester 1 exams. More details are available on the official website.

    The Semester 1 ISCE and ISC exams will begin on November 29 and 22 respectively. The CISCE has released a list of seven guidelines for the ISCE ISC Semester 1 exams. Take a look at the same below.

    Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper- cum - Answer Booklet

    On the top - sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided

    Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen only

    Students will be allowed to use simple electronic calculators

    ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th students will be required to appear for both the semester exams on the same subjects

    Admit cards for the Semester 1 exams can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools

    If an examination paper for which the candidate has not entered is handed to him/her, he/she must immediately bring this to the attention of the Supervising Examiner

    Read more about:

    icse

    Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2021
