Ex-miss world Diana Hayden gives birth from 8-year frozen egg

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Medical science proved boon for 42-year-old former Miss World Diana Hayden who gave birth to a baby girl on Jan 9 out of an egg she froze eight years ago due to her busy career schedule.

According to a media report, she froze 16 eggs with infertility specialist Dr Nandita Palshetkar when she was 32-year-old. Hayden came to know about this marvel medical miracle in 2005.

"I froze my eggs for two reasons: I was busy with my career at that time and, more important, I was very clear that I was going to wait to fall in love and marry before having a baby," Hayden was quoted as saying in Surya Mother and Child Hospital in Santa Cruz.

The baby girl has been named Arya Hayden.

The birth of Arya Hayden, proves that egg freezing process is helpful and will be boon for women, especially a career oriented woman.

"Arya is medically fit and healthy baby with weight of 3.7kg and was 55cm long," added Hayden.

Diana Hayden who is married to American Collin Dick was diagnosed with endometriosis, a situation where a woman faces trouble in producing quality eggs.

According to study reports, the freezing process could damage eggs and reduce a woman's chance of becoming a mother.

