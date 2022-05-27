YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ex-Karnataka minister K Eshwarappa vows to ‘reclaim’ 36,000 temples: ‘we cannot allow…’

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 27: Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister in the Bommai government KS Eshwarappa has sparked fresh controversy after alleging that over 36,000 temples were demolished and replaced for masjids, and that his party will 'revive' them all.

    Ex-Karnataka minister K Eshwarappa vows to ‘reclaim’ 36,000 temples: ‘we cannot allow…’

    The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who had to quit Bommai's cabinet over an accusation of corruption, claimed that 36,000 temples were destroyed and mosques were built over it, reported news agency ANI.

    ''36,000 temples have been destroyed and masjids were built over it. Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. All the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus legally,'' he said.

    The BJP MLA's remark comes days after Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's controversial statement while challenging AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to excavate all mosques in the state to check what lies beneath them. He said that if shivlingas are found, then Muslims will have to hand the mosques to the Hindus and if bodies are found, Muslims can claim those.

    Comments

    More KS ESHWARAPPA News  

    Read more about:

    ks eshwarappa

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion