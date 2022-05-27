Contractor’s death: KS Eshwarappa to resign from State Cabinet today at his own will, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Interview: The impact of Eshwarappa quitting and what it means to the BJP’s poll prospects

Ex-Karnataka minister K Eshwarappa vows to ‘reclaim’ 36,000 temples: ‘we cannot allow…’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 27: Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister in the Bommai government KS Eshwarappa has sparked fresh controversy after alleging that over 36,000 temples were demolished and replaced for masjids, and that his party will 'revive' them all.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who had to quit Bommai's cabinet over an accusation of corruption, claimed that 36,000 temples were destroyed and mosques were built over it, reported news agency ANI.

''36,000 temples have been destroyed and masjids were built over it. Let them build mosques elsewhere and offer namaz, but we cannot allow them to build masjids over our temples. All the 36000 temples will be reclaimed by Hindus legally,'' he said.

The BJP MLA's remark comes days after Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's controversial statement while challenging AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to excavate all mosques in the state to check what lies beneath them. He said that if shivlingas are found, then Muslims will have to hand the mosques to the Hindus and if bodies are found, Muslims can claim those.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 14:50 [IST]