Ex-ISI chief Lt General Hameed next in line for post of Pakistan Army chief

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: Lt. General Faiz Hameed who was heading the ISI is likely to be the next Pakistan Army Chief. He was made the Peshawar Corps Commander as it is mandatory for the contenders to the post of Pakistan Army chief to have commanded a corps level formation.

It is also mandatory that the contender commands the corps level formation for one year. Lt. General Faiz Hameed could well end up becoming the army chief, but that would be subject to General Qamar Bajwa not seeking another two year extension for himself. General Bajwa would complete his six year tenure as the army chief in November 2022.

Chief of Pak's ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid in Kabul on Taliban's invite

Meanwhile Lt. General Hameed was replaced by Lt. General Nadeem Anjum. The move comes at a time when Pakistan is busy with the Afghanistan. It was Lt. Gen Hameed who had played a crucial role in the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan led by the Taliban. He was also at the forefront of the negotiations when there was a falling out between some members of the Taliban and Haqqani Network.

Lt. General Hameed has been appointed as the Corp Commander of the GOC XI Corps of the Pakistan Army. Established in 1975, this decision is deployed in the Khyber-Pakthunkwa province.

This post would put Lt. Gen. Hameed in a good position to succeed Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa. The current army chief of Pakistan was given an extension of three years in January 2020.

While Hameed expects an elevation to the post of Army chief, in terms of seniority, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas and Nauman Mahmood are ahead of him.

Pakistan intelligence agency ISI gets new chief in surprise shake-up

However for Lt. General Hameed to be elevated as COAS the precedent is that he must serve as a corps commander first. Lt. General Mahmood has been commanding the XI Corps that is stationed in Peshawar since December 2019.

Meanwhile three three star generals would be retiring next week. They include Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, Inspector General Arms (IG Arms), GHQ Rawalpindi; Lt. Gen. Aamir Abbasi, Quarter Master General, GHQ Rawalpindi; and Lt. Gen. Hamooduz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence, Rawalpindi.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 11:44 [IST]