Ex-inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home raped: NCW, NHRC shoot notices to Bihar DGP, other officials

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 16: The National Commission fow Women (NCW) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the gangrape of an ex-inmate of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home. The NCW has issued a notice to DGP Bihar and asked him to treat this case on priority, said reports.

The NCW Chairperson will visit Muzaffarpur on September 19th and 20th. The chairperson will also meet the victim to ascertain her welfare and offer her all possible help.

Also, the National Human Rights Commission of India has issued notices to Bihar Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police, and sought a detailed report in the matter within 4 weeks along with the status of the registered FIR.

A woman, who had been an inmate of the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home, was allegedly raped by four men in a moving vehicle in West Champaran district's Bettiah town.

Bettiah town police station SHO Shashi Bhushan Thakur said that the woman was admitted to a government medical college on Saturday evening and a medical examination was conducted by a team of doctors on Sunday.

[Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI probe ordered against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar]

The woman, in her police complaint lodged with the Bettah town police station on Saturday, alleged that four men forcibly took her inside their vehicle while she was passing through the area where she lives on Friday evening, and raped her in a moving vehicle, police said.

The men then dumped the woman in her locality after raping her.

All the four men had covered their faces with masks but she could remove the masks and identify them.

While all the four persons belonged to the same family, two of them were brothers, she said.

Over 30 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, the chief of a state-funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by TISS to the state's social welfare department.

A complaint was lodged against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31, 2018. The state government had on July 26, 2018 handed over the case to the CBI.

On February 7, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to transfer the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Saket District Court complex in Delhi, which would conclude the trial within six months by holding preferably day-to-day hearing.