Ex-governor Aziz Qureshi slapped with sedition charges for comparing Yogi's govt with “demon”

India

oi-Prakash KL

UP, Sep: 6: The Uttar Pradesh police have booked former governor Aziz Qureshi for sedition for his controversial remarks on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The FIR was filed based on the complaint filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena at the Civil Lines police station in the Rampur district on Sunday night.

The cops have filed the case under the IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 124A (sedition) and 505(1) (B)-(intent to cause fear or alarm to the public).

Former Congress leader Aziz Qureshi, who had served as the governor of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Mizoram earlier, paid a visit to Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima at her residence on Saturday.

While speaking with the media later, the 81-year-old Qureshi allegedly compared Yogi Adityanath's BJP government to demons. The complainant told the media that the ex-governor used inappropriate language against the BJP government. "His intentional statement is becoming increasingly viral on social media, due to which the atmosphere of UP, including Rampur, is also likely to deteriorate," the BJP leader said.

"The complaint was lodged by Akash Saxena against former UP governor Aziz Qureshi and after initial investigation the FIR was registered under relevant sections. We will take further action as per the law," the PTI quotes Rampur's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansaar Singh as saying.

Qureshi is not averse to controversies. It may be recalled that he had earlier alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staging terror attacks in Pulwama to win the general elections (2019).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 12:51 [IST]