Ex-Bihar CM defends Azam Khan's sexist remark says,'Maa chumma deti hai Beta ko, toh kya sex ho gaya

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 28: While the opposition leaders are denouncing the controversial remarks made by Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in the Lok Sabha on Rama Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha supremo Jeetan Ram Manjhi questioned whether the brother-sister and mother -son kissing becomes equivalent to sex?

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Hindustani Awam Morcha leader explained that mothers kiss their children, does that mean they are having sex?

"When brother sister meet they kiss, is it equal to sex? Mother kisses son, son kisses mother,is it sex? Azam Khan's remark( on BJP's Rama Devi) is being misinterpreted. So he should apologize but not resign... " he said in Hindi.

Manjhi spoke in defence of Azam Khan, who is trying to wade through another controversy pertaining to his remarks made on women.

Earlier this week, Khan while speaking in Lok Sabha commented on BJP MP Rama Devi who was presiding over the House. His distasteful remarks were expunged from the record but what followed was a massive backlash.

Several Lok Sabha MPs since have been demanding his expulsion.