Aakar Patel moves contempt plea against CBI after stopped at Bengaluru airport again

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 8: A day after the court asked the CBI to apologise to Former Amnesty International India Chief Aakar Patel and withdraw the Look Out Circular, former Amnesty International India Chief Aakar Patel has moved a contempt plea before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against the central agency over non compliance of judicial order directing the agency to withdraw look out notice issued by it against Patel.

Patel was reportedly stopped again in Bengaluru from travelling to the US despite a Delhi court's direction to the CBI to immediately withdraw a lookout circular issued against him.

Delhi Metropolitan Magistrate Court had allowed him to travel abroad and had even asked the CBI Director to apologize for preventing him from travelling abroad earlier on Wednesday night.

"I don't know why they stopped me. I am going to know about it in a few hours," he told IANS. Despite the court order, Patel was stopped at the immigration counter of KIAL and CBI has not taken off their LOC circular. It is believed that this could be the result of the court directions not reaching the KIAL authorities.

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the CBI to withdraw a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against the chair of Amnesty International India Board Aakar Patel in a case of an alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act and apologise to him.

The court said a "written apology" from Director CBI on behalf of the agency acknowledging the lapse on the part of his subordinate to Patel would help uphold the trust and confidence of the public in the premier institution. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar passed the order and directed the probe agency to file a compliance report by April 30.