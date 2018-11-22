EVMs will stay as SC rejects plea to conduct polls with ballot papers

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea to hold elections through ballot papers and not EVMs.

The petitioner sought a directive to the Election Commission of India to hold elections to both the assembly and Lok Sabha elections using the ballot papers and not the Electronic Voting Machines.

The Bench then asked the petitioner, " would there be no problem is ballot papers are employed for voting? Every machine and system can be tampered with because they are manned by human beings, the Bench also said.

The petitioners had contended that the ballot system is more transparent, while the EVMs can be tampered with.